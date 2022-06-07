crash accident wreck generic graphic

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A crash brought down a utility pole and wires in part of Lehigh County.

One vehicle was involved in the wreck around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Broadway in Salisbury Township, said emergency dispatchers.

The road was closed between Public Road and Weil Street, so school buses couldn't pick up students in the Fountain Hill area, said the township school district.

More than a dozen homes were without power, according to PPL's outage map.

Emergency dispatchers were not sure if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Crews fixed the pole and restored power within a few hours.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you