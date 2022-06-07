SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A crash brought down a utility pole and wires in part of Lehigh County.
One vehicle was involved in the wreck around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Broadway in Salisbury Township, said emergency dispatchers.
The road was closed between Public Road and Weil Street, so school buses couldn't pick up students in the Fountain Hill area, said the township school district.
More than a dozen homes were without power, according to PPL's outage map.
Emergency dispatchers were not sure if anyone was hurt in the crash.
Crews fixed the pole and restored power within a few hours.