BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A serious crash in Bethlehem early Friday morning sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they responded to the accident at West Second Street, between the Hill-to-Hill Bridge and West Third Street, at 4:50 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident. The operator of one of the vehicles was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department Traffic Unit at PoliceTraffic@bethlehem-pa.gov or at 610-865-7000.