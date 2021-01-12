LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A stretch of highway has reopened hours after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.

The crash happened on Route 33 North near the I-78 interchange around 1 p.m., according to State Trooper Nathan Branosky. All lanes to Route 33 North were closed for hours as crews worked to clear the scene. Route 33 itself had also been closed between I-78 and Freemansburg Avenue.

Branosky said there were injuries in the crash, but the severity of the injuries is unknown.

Crash on Route 33 in Lower Saucon Twp.
