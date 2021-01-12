Route 33 crash near I-78 interchange

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A stretch of highway is closed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, according to state police.

The crash happened on Route 33 North near the I-78 interchange around 1 p.m., according to State Trooper Nathan Branosky. All lanes to Route 33 North are closed for an extended period of time.

State police said to expect major delays in the area. The closure is expected to extend into rush hour, Branosky said.

Crash on Route 33 in Lower Saucon Twp.

There is also a fuel spill at the scene.

Branosky said there were injuries in the crash, but the severity of the injuries is unknown.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.