LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A stretch of highway is closed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, according to state police.
The crash happened on Route 33 North near the I-78 interchange around 1 p.m., according to State Trooper Nathan Branosky. All lanes to Route 33 North are closed for an extended period of time.
State police said to expect major delays in the area. The closure is expected to extend into rush hour, Branosky said.
There is also a fuel spill at the scene.
Branosky said there were injuries in the crash, but the severity of the injuries is unknown.