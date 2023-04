ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A car ended up down an embankment after a crash in Allentown.

It happened in the 800 block of River Drive, near the rail yard, just before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the vehicle involved took out a power line pole. PPL reported several outages in the area around the time of the crash.

Authorities have not said if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.