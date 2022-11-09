L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash is caused heavy delays on part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Wednesday.

Several cars were involved in the wreck around 9:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Northeast Extension, just before the Lehigh Valley interchange.

The northbound lanes were initially closed completely at Quakertown Exit 44/Route 663, then one lane reopened around 10 a.m.

Traffic was backed up for miles.

The scene was cleared and traffic was moving freely before noon.

Police did not yet have information on what happened or if anyone was hurt.