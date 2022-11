U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash caused delays on Interstate 78 for several hours in Lehigh County.

A tractor-trailer was involved in the incident just after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes, near the Trexlertown exit.

Crews were putting down sand to clear fluids that spilled on the road.

Traffic was able to squeeze by in one lane, but there were heavy delays.

State police have not released any information.

Crews cleared the crash around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.