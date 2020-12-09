UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer crash closed part of Interstate 78 in Upper Macungie Township for several hours Wednesday morning.
The crash around 4:40 a.m. closed I-78 west at Route 100, and all traffic was being diverted off.
One lane of I-78 reopened around 7:30 a.m., and both lanes were open by 8:30 a.m., state police said, though heavy delays were seen through the morning commute.
The early-morning crash involved two tractor-trailers. One big rig rear-ended the other, state police said.
One of the drivers was taken to the hospital, but the extent of that person's injuries is not known.
