EASTON, Pa. -- The Crayola Experience Easton announced in a statement Saturday that the facility will temporarily close Sunday, Dec. 12, through Sunday, Jan. 3, as a result of a statewide executive order.
The order, released yesterday, extends operating restrictions to indoor entertainment venues in response to the increasing spread of COVID-19.
Once the attraction reopens, officials say the Crayola Experience will extend expiration dates on valid annual passes and valid general admission tickets for the number of days the facility was closed.
The Crayola Store will remain open during the weekends and will offer curbside service during the week. Store hours are Saturday 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For curbside service, call 610-559-6625, Wednesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pickup hours are 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Pine Street entrance. Orders placed before 1 p.m. will be available for same-day pickup.
Officials say all orders will be packaged and delivered to cars by staff wearing masks and gloves.
According to the statement, previously implemented employee and customer protocols designed to promote cleanliness, social distancing and reduced physical contact in the store remain in effect including:
· Requiring face masks for employees and guests 2 years and older.
· Restricting occupancy to 50 percent capacity.
· Entry screenings for employees, including temperature checks.
· Recommended cashless transactions to reduce physical contact.
· Signage to facilitate a minimum of 6 feet physical distancing.
· Enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols.
· Additional hand sanitizer stations.
Crayola Experience at Home, a new activity kit launched this fall, is also available for purchase online. The kit engages children with a blend of interactive, video content and hands-on activities. Guided by Crayola crayon characters, the self-paced adventures come with all the supplies needed for more than three hours of colorful fun delivered directly to doorsteps anywhere in the U.S. Learn more at crayolaexperience.com/easton/at-home.
Retail hours and visitor protocols are subject to change. Check crayolaexperience.com/easton for updates.