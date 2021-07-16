EASTON, Pa. - It was July 16, 1996, when Crayola unveiled the Crayola Factory in Easton, a new concept for the company.
"We started off with about 20,000 square feet," said Jordanae Smith, a marketing/sales assistant manager at Crayola Experience.
25 years later, it's 65,000 square feet. It's re-branded as the Crayola Experience, with five locations nationwide.
"It's really about that continuous relationship with our consumer and learning what they're interested in, and really allow them to feel what it means to live inside a crayon box," Smith said.
Smith says the experience gives new generations new ways to interact with a familiar product.
"And we're constantly evolving really just to connect creativity, learning, STEAM, with our audience," Smith said.
To celebrate 25 years, Crayola is asking, what were you doing in 1996? Well, for me, it's a little fuzzy. That's because I was born in '96, too. Although - to be clear - I'm a month older.
At the time, President Bill Clinton was running for re-election, the Macarena was the #1 song of the year, and Seinfeld was in its final season.
"25 years ago, I imagine I was being two years old," Smith said. "So I imagine I was the perfect person to come down to Crayola."
And over the last 25 years, Crayola has brought millions of people to the Lehigh Valley.
"We're drawing traffic from New York City. We're drawing traffic from Philadelphia. We're drawing traffic from all over Pennsylvania and New Jersey," Smith said.
The company is offering 25% off tickets online from July 25-July 31, along with special activities and raffles.
"And anyone whose birthday was in the month of July can come in for free during that timeline," Smith said.
Missed it by a month.