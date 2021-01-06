EASTON, Pa. - The doors are open at the Crayola Experience.
On Monday, the state gave Crayola, and other businesses deemed non-essential, the green light to welcome guests back after a three-week closure.
"This is not something where you can turn off the lights one day and shut down for a month to four and the turn on the lights and start up again," said Connie Walker, Crayola's communications and content manager.
Walker said like any business, being forced to close for weeks at a time presents its challenges and that in addition to making sure everything in the experience is up and running "we need to make sure our employees are OK, it has been a very difficult time for them," Walker said.
Under Pennsylvania guidelines, Crayola and other attractions can operate at 50% capacity. Walker said engaging customers at home and online has been important too.
The DaVinci Science Center in Allentown also reopened on Wednesday.
Director of Operations Brian Strohecker said it's operating at just about 5% capacity.
"It's hard for a hands-on science center to make a go of it under these types of conditions," Strohecker said.
DaVinci pivoted in the fall, offering private tours of their "Under The Canopy" exhibit, where visitors can interact with animals. He said it's been successful and selling out.
"We couldn't do that if there were a thousand people in the building, it's really only an experience we can offer with just a few people in the building," he said.