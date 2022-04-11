EASTON, Pa. - For the Easter holiday weekend only (April 14-18), Crayola Experience Easton says it is requiring timed admission for guests.
To reserve space and book general admission tickets to visit April 14-18, people can go to the Crayola Experience Easton website. Current Annual Passholders do not need to make a reservation.
Crayola also says it will be open extra hours every day during Spring Break 2022. From April 14-24 the family attraction will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Special activities for Spring Break and Easter include:
Rainforest Month
All month long, guests can explore the rainforest and the colorful, tropical creatures that live there.
People can create a toucan friend at Activity Studio to keep them company during a rainforest expedition.
Guests can craft rainforest bugs at Paint Palette and let them fly.
People can learn about poison dart frogs at Modeling Madness, then design their own.
Arachno-Showbia
Spiders and insects can be seen at this live exhibit on April 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Guests will learn fun facts about spiders and insects at the exhibit and will receive custom coloring pages featuring their new friends. Event is first come, first served. Space is limited. Included in admission, no additional charge.
Echo City Spring Celebration
Creators of the “Echo City Capers” children’s book series—writer Ralph Greco, Jr. and illustrator Joe Swarctz—are back on April 16. Ralph and Joe will play instruments and share tales of their newest.
Guests can then get ready for a “draw-along” with Joe to create some colorful pictures for the season. Joe and Ralph will present for a half-hour at 10:45 a.m. and a shorter sing-along at 12:50 p.m.
Event is first come, first served. Space is limited. Included in admission, no additional charge.