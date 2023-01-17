EASTON, Pa. - Easton-based Crayola Experience has been nominated in a USA Today contest.

The family attraction is one of 20 venues across the country to be nominated for the Best Children's Museum category as part of the USA Today 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, according to a news release from Crayola.

The contest runs through 11:59 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. People can vote once per category each day of the contest.

USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards highlight the best of the best in categories such as destinations, food and drink, hotels, and things to do. Nominees in all categories are chosen editorially by a panel of travel experts and editors. Then it's up to readers to make the final decision.