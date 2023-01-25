EASTON, Pa. - Crayola Experience in Easton is competing for a special honor.

The family-friendly attraction has been nominated again by USA Today as one of the Reader's Choice 10 best children's museums for 2023.

It's going up against 19 others from across the country, including the Delaware Children's Museum in Wilmington, and the Please Touch Museum in Philly.

"You know, it's just an honor to be nominated. There's a lot of great competition out there, and it's national," said Jen Murray, Marketing and Sales Manager at Crayola Experience.

Crayola Experience was nominated for the top 10 last year too, but didn't make the final list.

You can go to the USA Today website and vote daily.

Voting runs now until Feb. 13.