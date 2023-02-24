EASTON, Pa. - Crayola Experience has been recognized as one of the country’s top 10 children’s museums in a USA Today contest.

Crayola Experience got the nod as part of the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, which highlight the best of the best in categories such as destinations, food and drink, hotels, and things to do, according to a news release from Crayola Experience.

The Easton, Pa.-based family attraction was nominated by a panel of travel experts and editors for the Best Children's Museum category and voted on by the public.

The attraction features experiences where kids can star in their own coloring page, name and wrap their own Crayola crayon, bring their artwork to life, learn how crayons are made, and more.

The locations also house The Crayola Store.

“Our mission at Crayola is to help parents and teachers raise creatively alive kids and our Crayola Experience destinations are the physical manifestation of that mission,” said Warren Schorr, Crayola Senior Vice President Business Development, Global Licensing & Experiences.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by travel experts and our guests, and to be included in such prestigious company. We’re incredibly proud of the great work that our teams do to inspire creative experiences and colorful, lifetime family memories.”

Crayola Experience Easton has other venues in Orlando, Fla.; Mall of America (Bloomington, Minn.); Plano, Texas; and Chandler, Ariz. Last September, Crayola announced plans to open five new Crayola Experience locations over the next five years through a licensing agreement with BrightColors, LLC. The agreement will double the attraction brand’s presence in the U.S. and is part of the company’s location-based entertainment expansion plan.

Also recognized in the USA TODAY 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards Best Children’s Museum category were: The Children's Museum of Indianapolis in Indiana; Children's Museum of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania; Kohl Children's Museum in Glenview, Ind.; Mississippi Children's Museum in Jackson; Louisiana Children's Museum in New Orleans; The Children's Museum in Cincinnati, Ohio; Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia, Pa.; Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus in Colo.; and The DoSeum in San Antonio, Texas. https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-childrens-museum-2023/