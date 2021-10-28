EASTON, Pa. - Crayola is offering local kids the chance to compete in a colorful shopping spree on Nov. 18.
Now through Nov. 9, area children can enter to win a shopping spree through the world’s largest selection of Crayola products to benefit disadvantaged children, according to a news release from the company.
Three kids will be chosen at random to participate in the “64 Seconds of Color” shopping spree. They will have 64 seconds—a nod to Crayola’s iconic box of 64 crayons—to dash through the Crayola Store with a uniformed U.S. Marine whose arms will serve as a “shopping cart,” the company said. Each child will be able to keep whatever products the Marine is holding at the end of the race.
Crayola Experience will then duplicate the collected items and donate them to the Lehigh and Northampton counties Toys for Tots chapter (a U.S. Marine Corps organization) for this holiday season.
Entry forms for the “64 Seconds of Color” shopping spree are available at The Crayola Store, located inside of Crayola Experience in Easton. The store is open to the public without admission to Crayola Experience. No purchase is necessary to enter.
The company says the shopping spree is an annual tradition for the brand. The Crayola Experience Easton event will be held on Nov. 18, 2021.