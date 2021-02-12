PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Colorful imaginations can run wild at The Franklin Institute.
IDEAworks is The Franklin's latest exhibit and a collaboration between Easton-based Crayola and design firm Agency808. Executive producer Clayton Ferguson was inspired by a trip to the Crayola Experience.
"We just fell in love with all the interactivity, the creativity, the colors, and asked Crayola would you be interested in doing an exhibit that travels, that specializes in creativity itself," he said.
In IDEAworks, kids use creative problem-solving skills to solve challenges related to real-world issues, everything from the solar system to under the sea.
"These [The Franklin Institute] are the best exhibitions in the world. And we looked up to our neighbors in the north and said 'Oh my gosh, here's Crayola, what a great product and brand' and that's what really drove us to working with them," said Larry Dubinski, President and CEO of The Franklin Institute.
This weekend is the exhibit's world premiere. It's geared toward ages 6-12 but also interests the young at heart who can learn something from the 90 different interactive stations that are spaced out over 17,000 square feet.
IDEAworks will be at The Franklin Institute for a while, but the plan is to eventually take it on the road as a traveling show.