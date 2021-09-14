EASTON, Pa. - Tuesday is National Coloring Day.
To celebrate, Crayola in Easton made some of our 69 News talent into a coloring book. Simply download the pdf below, print it, and color Julia Rose, Jim Vaughn, and Melanie Falcon.
