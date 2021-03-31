EASTON, Pa. - Parents and children are looking at all the colors in Easton at the Crayola Experience. That's not new, but putting together your own box of crayons is.
"Today is National Crayon Day, March 31, and we really wanted to give back to guests who wouldn't usually have an opportunity to come visit us," said Jordanae Smith with the Crayola Experience.
People signed up for a spot on Crayola's website. Then they come and hand pick 32 crayons from a 40-foot by 8-foot wall, with 74 different colors to choose from.
The hope is to give people a chance to get out of the house during the pandemic.
The giveaway runs until August. People can sign up online at Crayola's website. Then all you need to do is figure out what color of the rainbow you're going to take home.
"A full pack of Razzmatazz or Bluetiful. Mix it up with all the colors of green, it's all up to you," Smith said.