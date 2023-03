EASTON, Pa. - Friday is National Crayon Day, and the Crayola Experience in Easton is celebrating with its Million Crayon Giveaway.

Anyone who registers between now and May 31 can pick up a free 32-count crayon box and fill it with their favorite colors.

Kids can choose from 70 different colors from the Colors of Kindness Collection.

You can visit Crayola's website for giveaway rules and details.