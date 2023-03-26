EASTON, Pa. - Families with children facing life-threatening conditions were able to let loose in Easton this weekend.

Crayola and the national nonprofit, A Kid Again, hosted the event.

More than 400 people came out to explore the numerous attractions and activities.

The nonprofit group says outings like this allow the kids and their families to take time away from their illness.

"So excited to have the Crayola Experience recognize that our families in the program need a relief from the medical bills, sleepless nights that they have and just have a lot of fun... and what better place to do that then here at the Crayola Experience," said Nick Wagner, national director of programs for A Kid Again.

A Kid Again hosts events to exciting places for families once a month.