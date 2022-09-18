EASTON, Pa. - An attraction that started in Easton is going to at least double its presence nationally.

Crayola plans to add at least five Crayola Experience venues over the next five years. Those will be in the U.S., but global expansion is also in the works.

More than 15 million guests enjoy the Crayola Experience annually, according to a statement from the company. Activities include seeing how crayons are made, naming and wrapping a Crayola crayon, making art, and more.

The Crayola Experience started in downtown Easton, near Crayola's Forks Township headquarters. The attraction has since expanded to Orlando, Florida; Plano, Texas; Mall of America, Minnesota, and Chandler Arizona.

Crayola, the former Binney & Smith Co. that is now owned by Hallmark Cards, said last week it will expand via a licensing agreement with BrightColors LLC. BrightColors will open at least five Crayola Experiences in the U.S. over the next five years.

The Crayola statement said this is the company's first licensing agreement for expanding its locations, and it marks "the first step in its global expansion."

Robin Turner, founder of the WonderWorks chain, is president of BrightColors.