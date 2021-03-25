EASTON, Pa. - Crayola is taking a colorful approach to celebrating National Crayon Day.
The company is giving away 1 million crayons leading up to the unofficial holiday on March 31.
You can sign up to get a free box of 32 crayons on Crayola's website, then pick it up at one of the company's five Crayola Experience locations, including downtown Easton.
You'll be able to fill the box with your choice of colors from Crayola's "Pick Your Pack" wall.
Crayola says more than 6,200 crayon boxes will be given away at each location.