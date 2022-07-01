COPLAY, Pa. - It's the Fourth of July weekend and corn is knee-high in Lehigh County.

69 News stopped by Newhard's Corn Shed in Coplay Friday.

People were lined up to grab fresh corn off of the shelves.

Friday and Saturday at the start of July are typically the busiest days of the year at Newhard's.

But one of the co-owners says Friday was "crazy."

"We are so thankful for all of the customers coming out, and we're just so happy to see everybody back again.  This is the start of our season, and it's always great to kick it off this way," said co-owner Joel Newhard.

The folks at Newhard's say don't worry.

They will pick more corn for sale all weekend long.

They also say, with a smile, you don't all have to show up at 9 a.m.!

