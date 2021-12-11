ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Last minute shopping can be stressful for the holidays.
One Allentown business has created a one-stop shopping experience that is helping local small businesses at the same time.
Olivia Albright-Brochu with Creative Tile Imports in Allentown stopped by the 69 News studios to talk with the Sunrise team about her store's pop-up shop for the holidays.
The Pop-up shop will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Creative Tile Imports, located at 620 N St Cloud Street.
Some of the pop-up shop items item paper flowers from ForKeeps Flowers, snacks and coffee from the DonutNV food truck, art, jewelry and more.