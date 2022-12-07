ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday night to allocate $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to a certified credible messenger program for the prevention of violent crime.

Several members of the public addressed council, asking for the program to be funded.

One resident explained that a credible messenger is someone from the community who has relatable experience and can prevent violence through mediation and mentoring initiatives.

Specific organizations will organize the program with the messengers.

In addition, council approved the final 2023 general fund budget in the amount of $138 million. The budget does not include any tax increase.