TREXLERTOWN, PA. - A credit union announced Tuesday it has opened a new branch, the first of five planned for the Lehigh Valley.
Members 1st Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with more than half a million members and over $6.5 billion in assets. The Trexlertown Branch is located in Allentown at 5605 Hamilton Boulevard.
“Establishing a presence in the Lehigh Valley reinforces our commitment and dedication to strengthening and investing in the communities we serve,” President & CEO George Nahodil said. “This multi-branch opening has been planned for quite some time. We are grateful for the opportunity to grow in a new region and are confident that our offerings meet the personal and financial needs of the Lehigh Valley.”
Three additional branch locations will open this summer, including the Macungie Branch on June 27 (201 West Main Street, Macungie), Whitehall Branch on July 5 (2693 MacArthur Road, Whitehall) and Emrick Boulevard Branch on July 11 (2200 Emrick Boulevard, Bethlehem). A fifth Lehigh Valley branch is scheduled to open this fall in Fogelsville, according to a news release from the credit union.
The addition of five Lehigh Valley branches expands the credit union’s total branch locations to 61. Beyond Lehigh County, Members 1st branches are located in Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.
The credit union says each branch will provide an array of services including a drive-thru, drive-up ATM, lobby service, coin counter and drop box. In addition, Members 1st offers financial and investment services and products, including mortgages, credit cards, and a personal concierge as part of Members 1st’s MyConcierge™ service.
“Whether members are in one of our branches or using our digital banking tools, we pride ourselves in continuing to provide the same, great personalized member service across all channels,” Chief Experience Officer Mike Wilson said. “For years, we have perfected the in-person service in our branches, and we are excited to continue that tradition in Lehigh Valley while simultaneously enhancing our digital tools. This is a really exciting time to become a member.”
To commemorate the openings of these branches, Members 1st will host a multi-branch grand opening celebration at its Trexlertown, Macungie, Whitehall and Emrick Boulevard branch locations on Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.