N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Boo at the Zoo returns to the Lehigh Valley Zoo.
The event will take place over three weekends and will include trick-or-treating, crafts and a pumpkin patch.
Visitors will also be able to see some creepy critters during their visit to the zoo.
President and CEO of the zoo, Amanda Shurr and Education Specialist, Danielle DeMarco chatted with the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday.
Two of the animals you will see at Boo at the Zoo are a Ball Python and a Tarantula.
The Ball Python comes from the jungles of Africa and are nocturnal, mostly coming out at night.
Visitors during Boo at the Zoo are encouraged to come in costume and participate in trick-or-treating each day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at candy/treat stations throughout the zoo.
The zoo will host a costume contest on Halloween Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The event is included in regular admission and will take place October 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 & 31.