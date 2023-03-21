PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters in Northampton County battled a large brush fire Tuesday evening.

It happened near the 900 block of West Mountain Avenue in Plainfield Township.

Multiple crews were called to work the fire from the ground. A helicopter was also called in to drop water from above.

The area, along with much of the Lehigh Valley, is under an elevated risk for wildfire spread. That's due to dry and windy conditions.

The National Weather Service is urging residents to be cautious when handling flammable materials.