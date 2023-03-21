...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY THIS
EVENING...
A combination of low relative humidity, southwest winds, and dry
fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with any
potential fire starts this afternoon across New Jersey, southeast
Pennsylvania, Delaware, and eastern Maryland. Minimum relative
humidity values this afternoon will range from 15 to 20 percent
across the region. The limiting factor will be that winds will
range from 10 to 15 mph with an occasional gust to 20 mph.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's
forestry or environmental protection website.