NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY THIS EVENING... A combination of low relative humidity, southwest winds, and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with any potential fire starts this afternoon across New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and eastern Maryland. Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 15 to 20 percent across the region. The limiting factor will be that winds will range from 10 to 15 mph with an occasional gust to 20 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.