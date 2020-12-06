ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Fire crews were called to a dwelling fire Saturday night. 

The call came in at around 8:50 p.m. for a residential home on the 1100 block of Spring Garden Street. 

Officials say the fire was contained to the garage on the lower level. However, there was smoke damage to the two rental units above. 

Two adults lived on the second floor, and one adult and three children lived on the third floor. 

All managed to escape without injuries. Red Cross was not needed. 

According to the Allentown Fire Department, the fire was knocked down quickly and residents are expected to be back in their homes soon. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

