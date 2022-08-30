L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Tuesday.

It broke out around 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, according to emergency dispatchers.

Firefighters battled high temperatures and humidity as they put out flames.

At least two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, according to a photographer for 69 News at the scene.

The home was heavily damaged, and it appears part of the roof collapsed.

Authorities have not yet released details on injuries or if anyone was home when the fire broke out.