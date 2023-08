UPPER SAUCON, Pa. - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Lehigh County.

The fire is in the 5000 block of Limeport Pike in Upper Saucon Twp.

Photos from the scene some heavy smoke and flames.

No word on injuries or how the fire started.

A 69 News crew is on the scene.

This is a developing. Stick with 69 News for updates.