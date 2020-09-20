PLAINFIELD, TWP. -- Fire crews battled a dwelling fire early Sunday morning.

The call came in at around 5:15 a.m. for a fire on the 800 block of Bangor Road. 

No word yet on possible injuries or what started the fire. 

