LEHIGH TWP., Pa.- A fire in rural Northampton County sent smoke billowing into the air Tuesday morning.

It was reported just before 8 a.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Timberline Road, off of Lehigh Drive, in Lehigh Township, emergency dispatchers said.

The fire appears to be in a detached garage, which was heavily damaged.

Two alarms were struck for additional manpower to the scene.

No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.