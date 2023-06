WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - It was the end of an era in Lehigh County Tuesday, as crews began to tear down the former Sears building at the Whitehall Mall.

The two-level store opened with the mall back in 1966. But it was among 51 Sears stores slated to close as part of streamlining efforts back in 2019.

Its last day of business was in early 2020.

What will take the Sears store's place?

The mall's conceptual redevelopment site plan says a home improvement store has been proposed.