BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The preparations continue in Bethlehem for Musikfest.

The 11-day music festival starts next week.

69 News stopped near the SteelStacks Tuesday morning. We found crews busy building the Wind Creek Steel Stage, the main stage for the music festival.

Among performers on the main stage will be AJR, Walk the Moon, Keith Sweat and Monica, Goo Goo Dolls, El Gran Combo, and Maren Morris.

Musikfest is set to get underway on Thursday, Aug. 3. It will run through Sunday, Aug. 13.

In addition to the main stage, you can listen to hundreds of performers on stages and platzes in Bethlehem.