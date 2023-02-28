SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Rehabilitation work on Wehr’s Dam in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County is complete.

The project began in 2020 when the permit was submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, said Herb Bender, the township's Director of Township Operations.

Bender says two sections had to be cut out and replaced with new rebar and concrete.

The South Whitehall Township Public Works Department was able to make the existing sluice gate operational again in lieu of having to replace the sluice gate, Bender said.

Bender says the township, along with its inspector, Michael Baker International, will undergo a final inspection with PA DEP sometime in early spring.

There is potentially one more minor repair that might have to be done due to water that is seeping around one end wall, according to Bender. After constructing new gabion baskets, the problem now appears to be corrected, Bender said.

Bender says the repair will be inspected in the spring to make sure the issue has been corrected while still in the current PA DEP permit period.