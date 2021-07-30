SLATINGTON, Pa. - One day after strong winds sent tree limbs and debris flying through the air in the Lehigh Valley, experts are on the ground trying to figure out whether it was indeed tornadoes that tore through the region.
They're visiting places in Bucks and Lehigh counties.
Winds knocked down trees, tore the roof off of a baseball dugout, and damaged properties throughout the area.
Carole Meaghdr's beloved backyard pavilion and several sheds are destroyed after what she calls the worst storm in her 50 years of living on Welshtown Road, Washington Township, Lehigh County.
"Very emotional, very upset. A lot of memories taken down there at the pavilion," Meaghdr said.
From giant limbs sitting on a roof, to treelines toppled, to school bleachers upended, the area in and around Slatington took the brunt of Thursday afternoon's storm, and brought out Township Emergency Management Coordinator Sherry Graver to assess the damage.
Cleanup is expected throughout the weekend.
Despite the mess, neighbor Frank Lancsak is grateful that clearing debris makes up most of the work.
"For everything that happened on the street nothing went into a house, no one is moving out of their house to go somewhere else," Lancsak said.
The Slatington Airport was damaged too. The National Weather Service was set to meet with township officials Friday afternoon.