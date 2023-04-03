L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - The search for a missing man in Northampton County is now in its fourth day.

State Police and other search crews are scouring a reservoir near the Martins Creek Power Plant in Lower Mount Bethel Township. The property is owned by Talen Energy, which operates the power plant.

At this time, State Police are not releasing the man's name, only saying he is 75 years old.

The man's car and belongings were found next to the reservoir on Depues Rd. last Friday night. State Police said that's the only place they think he could be at this point.

On Monday, several of the man's family members visited the scene. They didn't want to speak with us on camera but told us they still had no update.

All weekend search crews with State Police, the Portland Hook and Ladder company, and the Sandt's Eddy Fire Department used boats, and even sonar and radar devices, to search the water for any person that might be submerged.

During the search, a portion of Depues Rd. has been shut down to traffic.