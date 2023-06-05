WIND GAP, Pa. - The mountain near Wind Gap in Northampton County is on fire Monday night, and it may have been intentionally set.

Local and state agencies are staying on scene in the Slate Belt overnight to keep flames under control.

It was another dry day across the Lehigh Valley, with wind that fueled brush fires off Route 33 South. The highway was closed due to the flames Monday morning. Wind had fanned smoke across the busy highway, making visibility limited heading south. It reopened later Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to areas off Route 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties late Monday morning. When they got there, they found multiple brush fires burning. Crews eventually put out the fires in Monroe County.

Luckily we've gotten no reports of injuries.

Fire officials are still looking into a possible suspicious cause.