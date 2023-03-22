PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - Crews are still working to put out hot spots in a brush fire on Blue Mountain in Plainfield Township.

That fire came close to several homes, and even the Appalachian Trail. It began shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday near several homes on Mountain Avenue. We talked with a homeowner who did not want to be identified, but who saw the flames through her window.

"It was very scary. I called 911 right away, called my husband to get home. We got our hoses and started squirting and just prayed to God it wouldn't get any closer to our house," said the homeowner.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said the fire ended up spreading across about 14 acres in total.

"There was 19 or 20 volunteer fire departments here helping with suppression efforts," said DCNR Wildland Fire Investigator Greg Reese.

Reese said the mountainside made it hard for those firefighters to contain the flames.

"The terrain up there was very, very difficult and extremely rocky. Accessability was very dangerous for everybody, so that's why we were calling in aircraft to help with suppression efforts," said Reese.

In addition to getting that water on the fire, firefighters also needed to use leaf blowers to clear dirt paths that would keep the fire from spreading up the mountain and endangering homes. That's something the homeowner we spoke with was thankful for.

"I give them all credit, and I'll tell you what, they did an amazing job. They really did," said the homeowner.

Reese said the fire is more than 90 percent contained, and will likely be extinguished by Thursday morning. He's asking for the public's help to keep this from happening again.

"If you get a fire weather watch or a red flag warning, you really should be conscientious about what you're burning and what you're doing and just really follow the guidelines," said Reese.