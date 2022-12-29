BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - "It took up the full half of a lane. It was absolutely crazy," said Joe Kortbawi, Sensei at Prime Martial Arts in Lower Nazareth Township.

There have been three sinkholes in three days, the first earlier this week on Gordon Street in Allentown.

"The other one, that's a busier street with more traffic, that wasn't too surprising. This one here on a little street was a little odd," said Dwayne Benware.

That busy street he's referring to was a big chunk of Route 191 between Bethlehem and Lower Nazareth townships.

A massive sinkhole started spreading and the road had to be shut down.

A day later, another one. This time in Allentown, on the 2400 block of West Mosser Street.

"I was surprised on this little street," said Benware.

Benware drives a tow truck for a living. So he sees the constant wear and tear on Pennsylvania's streets. He says drivers are always complaining about the roads.

"We don't have good roads to drive on is what we hear every day," said Benware.

We even talked to some neighbors off-camera.

One told us he's lived near Mosser Street for more than 20 years. And in the early 2000's, an even bigger sinkhole happened in that same spot.

It causes issues not only for the homeowner, but for drivers who just want to get from point A to point B in peace.