GLENDON, Pa. - The historic Glendon Hotel is finally coming down.
The hotel was built on Main Street in Glendon, Northampton County all the way back in 1740, and for many years, was a big part of Lehigh Valley history.
Paul Altenbach grew up next to the Glendon Hotel with his parent's home still being in the family after 100 years.
Altenbach says the memories behind those historic walls were priceless.
"It's a bittersweet memory. This hotel is where there were a lot of kids on this street when I went to grade school. And this was our bus stop. This is where the bus came. But things have changed," said Altenbach.
Things have changed is right. The structure has been visibly deteriorating for years, with falling bricks, broken glass, and old furniture thrown around inside. And now it's clear the days of saving the hotel are over.
"I had always hoped that somebody would come in and take it over. I used to play with some of the kids who lived in the apartments. I've been in and out of this building. I know what it's like. I was always hoping but at some point, it just wasn't gonna happen," said Altenbach.
Luckily, Altenbach says he was able to grab a few remaining bricks before the building goes to shreds. Each of those bricks will be passed down to his grandchildren, with photographs from the demolition attached.
"I'm sort of a history buff and I want to make sure something is there for someone to remember," said Altenbach.