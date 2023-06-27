WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Crews were seen demolishing the shuttered Sears store at the Whitehall Mall Tuesday afternoon.

The store off of MacArthur Road was among the 51 Sears stores slated to close as part of streamlining efforts. Its last day of business was in early 2020.

Sears had been a staple at the mall since 1966, and in the country since the late 1800s. That is, until the retail chain filed for bankruptcy in 2018, forcing it to close hundreds of stores nationwide.

This came in the wake of the closure of several other large-scale retailers, like Bon-Ton and Toys R Us.