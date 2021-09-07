Allentown fire
Mike Nester | 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews in Allentown were called to a fire at a grocery store Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters put out the flames in the basement of Sun's Deli & Grocery at the 1300 block of Union Street shortly after 3 p.m.

A photojournalist at the scene for 69 News said the store is expected to be closed for a period of time following the fire.

No word on what sparked the fire.

