BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem firefighters battled two fires nearby each other overnight, just hours apart.

Crews were called to a home in the 1200 block of Pembroke Road just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Thick, black smoke could be seen pouring from a window of the home.

A crew at the scene said the fire went to two alarms.

A few hours later, firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Livingston Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

They could be seen focusing attention on a second-floor room, and some smoke could be seen coming from the window.

Authorities have not commented on either fire.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.