BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem firefighters battled two fires nearby each other overnight, just hours apart.
Crews were called to a home in the 1200 block of Pembroke Road just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Thick, black smoke could be seen pouring from a window of the home.
A crew at the scene said the fire went to two alarms.
A few hours later, firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Livingston Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
They could be seen focusing attention on a second-floor room, and some smoke could be seen coming from the window.
Authorities have not commented on either fire.