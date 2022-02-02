Byfield Street Salisbury Township fire

The Eastern Salisbury Fire Department works a fire on Byfield Street in Salisbury Township.

 Mike Nester | for 69 News

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – Crews worked to put out a fire in Salisbury Township late Tuesday night.

The blaze happened in the 1300 block of Byfield Street.

The Eastern Salisbury Fire Department was working the fire, which officials say was called in just after 11 p.m.

A photojournalist on the scene said it appeared that firefighters pulled a person out of the home and CPR was being rendered in the front yard. The condition of that individual is not known at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

