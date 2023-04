FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - Fire broke out in a Northampton County home.

It was reported around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Roosevelt Street in Freemansburg, said emergency dispatchers.

Firefighters struck two alarms to get more crews to the scene.

Smoke was coming from the home, as crews pulled down some of the siding to get to the fire.

No word yet on what may have sparked the fire or if anyone was home at the time.