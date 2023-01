WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Crews battled a fire at a diner in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Jordan Parkway Diner on the 1100 block of MacArthur Road shortly before 5 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

There is heavy traffic near the scene as crews worked to douse the fire, although there are no road closures.

No word on what may have caused the fire.